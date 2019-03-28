Training provider CAE has signed a new five-year agreement with long-haul LCC AirAsia X to train pilots on the Airbus A330.

The agreement, announced March 28, extends the use of the CAE Rise training system to the Malaysia-based airline. CAE Rise consists of an electronic training suite, a standard operating procedures management tool that links the airline’s operations manual to corresponding training tasks, and an objective assessment capability that enables instructors to monitor pilot training performance as analyzed by an assessment and grading engine.

Montreal-based CAE already is providing initial training for AirAsia X pilots and in July will begin recurrent training at its training center in Kuala Lumpur.

“We’ve embarked on a mission to digitize every aspect of our business, and by implementing CAE Rise we’re able to better train and develop our pilots using real-life scenarios and data,” AirAsia X chief pilot for training and standards Desmond Voo said. “This will ensure we can continue to provide the highest training standards to our pilots.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com