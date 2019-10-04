Simulator and training specialist CAE is opening three new European training facilities to address the growing need for new airline pilots.

The new operations are in England and Italy. Two facilities—located near London Gatwick airport and in Manchester, northwest England—opened Oct. 1. The third, in Milan, Italy, will open Oct. 10.

The Gatwick center opens with seven CAE 7000XR Series full-flight simulators, which will grow to 13 by end-2020 as machines are transferred from CAE’s existing Burgess Hill site south of London.

Manchester has four simulators, with a fifth scheduled to begin operations by year-end, while Milan will have three.

Additionally, CAE’s existing center in Barcelona, Spain, has recently installed a third simulator.

In all three new centers, simulators for the Airbus A320 narrowbody are the most popular option. UK-based LCC easyJet, which is embarking on a 10-year exclusive training agreement with CAE, will take up a substantial portion of the Gatwick center’s capacity, with the building’s East Wing and five A320 simulators dedicated to the carrier.

When the Gatwick site is running at full capacity, 13,000 pilots a year—either new flightdeck personnel preparing to join the line, or existing crew undertaking recurrent training—will pass through its doors.

“The start of training at the new CAE London Gatwick and CAE Manchester centers is an important milestone marking the growth of CAE’s global network to 59 aviation training centers and flight academies,” the company’s president and CEO Marc Parnt said.

“Through the long-term agreement with easyJet and training partnerships with Virgin Atlantic, BA CityFlyer, Norwegian, TUI UK, LOT Polish Airlines and SAS Ireland—to name but a few—CAE continues to be recognized as the training partner of choice in Europe and around the world.”

The Gatwick site will also have a range of fixed training devices and cabin crew trainers.

CAE estimates that, over the next 10 years, 300,000 new pilots will be required worldwide to keep up with the growth of air passenger traffic.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com