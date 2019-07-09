CAE has established a new cadet flight training location in Oslo, Norway, its fourth such facility in Europe.

The Oslo facility, which already provides training services for several Scandinavian airlines, now offers “complete cadet-to-captain training,” CAE said July 9. The program adds to the company’s existing cadet training sites in Brussels, Madrid and Oxford, UK.

Aspiring pilots enrolled at the Oslo facility have the opportunity to finance their training through the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund, provided by Lånekassen, a government-owned financial institution focused on providing student loans, CAE said.

“This expansion of our global training network will support the impressive pilot demand of airlines and operators based in the region,” CAE group president-civil aviation training solutions Nick Leontidis said. “We estimate that there will be a need for more than 90,000 new professional pilots in Europe, the Middle East and Africa over the next decade.”

The Oslo facility features classroom space and six full-flight simulators—two for the Boeing 737NG series, and others for the King Air B200 and B250, DeHavilland Canada Dash 8 and Sikorsky S92 helicopter. The facility also houses a 737NG flight training device and cabin trainer.

At the Paris Air Show in June, CAE and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced a five-year extension of their exclusive pilot and cabin crew training contract, which covers training services in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. Under the agreement, CAE said it will install an Airbus A320neo full-flight simulator at Oslo by the second half of 2020.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com