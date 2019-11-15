Training specialist CAE has signed a long-term agreement to train 1,000 new cadet pilots for UK LCC easyJet on a multi-crew pilot license (MPL) program.

CAE will also provide Airbus A320 type rating training and place graduates of CAE’s integrated airline transport pilot license program with easyJet.

CAE group president-civil aviation training solutions Nick Leontidis said: “CAE will recruit and train more than 1,000 aspiring pilots through the launch of the new generation easyJet pilot training program, a pathway for ab-initio student pilots to develop the competencies needed to be an easyJet pilot.”

He added: “We will continue to work with our partners to implement innovative and industry leading solutions to support the imperative need for commercial pilots in Europe and around the world.”

Selected cadets will begin MPL training with CAE in 2020, joining operations as easyJet co-pilots by the end of 2021. Aspiring pilots on the easyJet MPL course will complete their ground school classes in one of CAE’s European aviation academy locations, including Brussels, Madrid, Milan and Oxford.

The easyJet MPL training program includes competency-based training innovations developed by CAE in collaboration with easyJet and embeds easyJet standard operating procedures and threat and error management strategies. It will be the first MPL course to include air traffic control simulation in the training devices.

Cadets will train in glass-cockpit aircraft and will be the first trainees to conduct their training on CAE’s latest generation flight training device, the CAE 600XR.

When it comes to full-flight simulation, future easyJet pilots will train on devices capable of addressing the new European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations related to upset prevention and recovery training, CAE said.

Cadets in the new MPL training program will undergo more than three times the number of hours in an Airbus A320 simulator compared with traditional type-rating training, the company added.

