Pilot training specialist CAE sees enough pent-up demand for Boeing 737 MAX training that the Canadian company has created an unspecified number of unsold “white tail” simulators, executives revealed Nov. 13. “You have bulk 737 MAX operators and you have a lot of airplanes sitting on the ground right now,” CAE CEO and president Marc Parent said. “They’re going to have to come up to speed with regard to pilot training, and you just don’t ramp that up ...