Independent aviation training provider BAA Training of Lithuania is expanding its facilities in Europe and Asia with the acquisition of six new full-flight simulators (FFSs), representing a preliminary investment of €60 million ($67 million).

BAA Training Vietnam, established in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018, will start operations with a first Airbus A320 FFS this fall and add a second simulator later this year, the company said May 30.

Also, under a pending joint venture agreement with Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Co., BAA Training China in Henan Province, China, will receive Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG simulators by the second quarter of 2020, the first of six planned FFSs.

In Europe, BAA Training said it will acquire two additional FFS, for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737NG, under a strategic expansion plan. In addition, the company said it is actively looking into placing two FFS in Rome.

BAA Training operates CAE 7000XR series Level D FFS for the Airbus and Boeing narrowbody types.

“Working closely with our partner airlines, we witness the growing need for the training capabilities. At the moment, we can see that the current training capacity at airlines is filled with existing pilot training, creating a lack of full flight simulators to prepare new pilots,” BAA Training CEO Egle Vaitkeviciute said.

Part of Avia Solutions Group of Vilnius, Lithuania, BAA Training said it operates a network of 110 FFSs in 40 locations, and provides training on 15 aircraft types.

