Lithuania’s BAA Training Aviation Academy broke ground Oct. 25 for a full-flight simulator (FFS) facility in Zhengzhou, in China’s Henan province.

Set to begin operations in the second half of 2020, BAA Training China will initially house an Airbus 320 and a Boeing 737 FFS, with four more to be installed in 2021 and 2022.

BAA said the 5,000-sq-m facility will be able to provide 40,000 flight training hours for 4,000 pilots annually.

While unable to name specific clients, a BAA spokesperson said as an independent organization approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company targets all Chinese airlines flying the A320 and 737 families.

BAA Training China sits on a 5-hectare plot in the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, which the central government plans to develop into a logistics hub for dry cargo and fresh-food distribution.

The facility is a joint venture of Avia Solutions Group and the Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Co., with a combined investment of around $60 million.

BAA also opened a training center in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City in July, with four FFSs.

