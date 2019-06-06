American Airlines pilots are emphasizing detailed instruction on the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) and revamped emergency procedures as keys to ensuring a safe return to service for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX fleet. They also said simulator training should be introduced, but not necessarily as a condition to getting the MAX back flying. In comments to FAA on the Flight Standardization Board (FSB) draft report that will update 737 training standards, the Allied ...