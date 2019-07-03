Hybrid-electric regional aircraft startup Zunum Aero is again trying to raise funds to continue developing its 12-passenger ZA10, after earlier fundraising efforts failed. Forbes reports the startup has halted operations, laid off most of its 70-person staff, and given up its facilities in Seattle and Illinois after failing to close a Series B funding round as planned last year. A solicitation for investors posted to Zunum’s website in June said the company is seeking $50 million in ...
