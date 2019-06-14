A US government watchdog report on airline IT outages and their effect on passengers concludes that while a large majority of outage events lead to flight delays and cancellations, they account for less than 1% of customer complaints. The US Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) report looked at operations of 12 US airlines in the 2015-2017 timeframe. Of these, 11 experienced IT outages. While no government data were available to identify IT outages or determine how many flights ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US report on airline IT outages finds few customer complaints" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.