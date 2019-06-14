A US government watchdog report on airline IT outages and their effect on passengers concludes that while a large majority of outage events lead to flight delays and cancellations, they account for less than 1% of customer complaints. The US Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) report looked at operations of 12 US airlines in the 2015-2017 timeframe. Of these, 11 experienced IT outages. While no government data were available to identify IT outages or determine how many flights ...