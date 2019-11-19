US House lawmakers, in a letter to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), derided an “irresponsible proposal” to have federal air marshals operate counter-drone systems near airports. In the Nov. 14 letter, Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Alabama) and Sam Graves (R-Missouri), the ranking members of the House Homeland Security and Transportation committees, respectively, object to a concept of operations (conops) DHS has developed to use military equipment at airports to stop rogue ...