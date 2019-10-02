UPS announced on Oct. 1 that its Flight Forward subsidiary has received the first FAA Part 135 Standard certification to use unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) for package deliveries nationwide, allowing it to operate a “drone airline.”

Since this spring, UPS and drone delivery-system developer Matternet have transported medical samples by drone at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina, under the FAA’s Part 107 regulation for commercial drones weighing less than 55 lbs.

The Part 135 air carrier certification allows the Flight Forward service to expand to other hospital campuses around the country, “and to provide [delivery] solutions for customers beyond those in the healthcare industry,” UPS said.

Among different Part 135 operators, a Standard operator “is a certificate holder that does not have pre-set limits on the available size or scope of their operations,” according to FAA. But they must obtain FAA authorization of “op specs” or operating rules, for each type of operation and provide manuals, training programs and management oversight.

The Part 135 Standard certification also permits the drone and cargo to exceed 55 lbs., according to UPS, and to fly at night and beyond visual line of sight of the operator, none of which Part 107 allows.

“UPS Flight Forward plans in the future to transport a variety of items for customers in many industries, and regularly fly drones beyond the operators’ visual line of sight,” the company said.

Atlanta-based UPS said it plans “rapid build-out” of ground-based detect and avoid (DAA) technologies to keep drones from colliding with other aircraft or structures. Asked about these technologies, the company said it continues to work on DAA through air traffic control research.

The Matternet’s M2 quadcopters used at WakeMed Health are controlled by geofencing—GPS parameters programmed in autopilot software to keep the drone on its intended flight path.

UPS said it also plans to build a central operations and control center and pursue partnerships with additional drone manufacturers to build new aircraft with varying cargo capacities.

“This is history in the making, and we aren’t done yet,” UPS CEO David Abney said. “Our technology is opening doors for UPS and solving problems in unique ways for our customers. We will soon announce other steps to build out our infrastructure, expand services for healthcare customers and put drones to new uses in the future.”

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the certification “is a big step forward in safely integrating unmanned aircraft systems into our airspace, expanding access to healthcare in North Carolina and [builds] on the success of the national UAS Integration Pilot Program.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com