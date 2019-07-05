Universal Avionics is developing a supplemental type certificate (STC) for an enhanced flight vision system (EFVS) on the Airbus A320, paving the way for operators to retrofit aircraft with a technology that enables low-visibility landings. FAA certification is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2020, with validation from EASA and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to follow, Tucson, Arizona-based Universal Avionics said. An EFVS uses optronic sensors to provide ...