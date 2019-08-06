Air traffic controllers have access to the UAV flight information management system at Lugano Airport in Switzerland.
Swiss air navigation service provider (ANSP) Skyguide has activated an airspace management system for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at two airports under Switzerland’s U-space implementation program. Drone operators can use the U-space mobile app to plan flights and request and receive automated authorization to fly in controlled airspace near the Lugano and Geneva airports. Expansion of the system to other airports is planned, Skyguide said Aug. 6. Developed in coordination with ...
