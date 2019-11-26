Thales has developed a new flight management system (FMS) designed to take advantage of inflight connectivity. Expected to be available in 2024, the PureFlyt FMS will draw data from both onboard sensors and “open world” sources, such as weather information. The system promises to improve aircraft performance and efficiency in all phases of flight, the avionics manufacturer said Nov. 25. The PureFlyt hardware and software architecture is “cybersecure by design,” ...