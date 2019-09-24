CAAS director-general Kevin Shum, left, and Thales VP-air traffic management Jean Ferre sign an agreement to establish a Joint Aviation Innovation Research (AIR) laboratory in Singapore.

Thales and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) have signed an agreement to establish a Joint Aviation Innovation Research (AIR) laboratory in Singapore.

Announced Sept. 24 during the ICAO Innovation Fair in Montreal, the agreement commits SGD$30 million ($22 million) to establish the AIR lab, which is focused on the development of an open air traffic management (ATM) system architecture.

The Open ATM System will be modular, scalable and supplier agnostic, allowing greater flexibility to integrate new ATM applications, the parties said.

Through the AIR lab, Thales will increase its level of investment in ATM-related research in Singapore by bringing in experts and hiring software engineers, system engineers and integrators. Companies participating in Singapore’s Aviation Transformation Program will contribute complementary capabilities.

The agreement builds on an MOU Thales and CAAS signed in February 2018 to cooperate on developing new concepts of operation for ATM.

“CAAS is constantly looking ahead and ensuring that we are future-ready,” the authority’s director-general Kevin Shum said. “The solutions developed by the lab will enable CAAS to manage the increasingly complex ATM operations in one of the busiest and most complex airspaces in the world.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com