Hard on the heels of showcasing its first urban air mobility (UAM) terminal in Singapore, UK startup Skyports has raised £5.35 million ($7 million) to continue acquiring sites for passenger and cargo vertiports around the world. The Series A funding round was led jointly by the ventures arm of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn, Paris airports operator Groupe ADP and Levitate Capital, a venture investor specializing in UAM that made a seed investment in Skyports in January ...