The urban air mobility (UAM) market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.33% through 2030, according to a new report. The growth will be driven by consumer demand for alternative transportation as well as advances in unmanned and other technologies.

A March report from consultants at MarketsandMarkets stated the UAM market was estimated to be $5.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $15.2 billion by 2030.

The platform segment is forecast to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2030 than infrastructure associated with UAM. That growth is attributed to the increasing demand for electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) unmanned aircraft for intracity and intercity transportation, according to the consultants. Between autonomous and piloted types of air taxis, autonomous is expected to grow more.

Europe is expected to see the highest growth rate by region, and not surprisingly, is home to many major product investments and could offer several manufacturing bases, the report said. “Europe is one of the growing markets for eVTOLs as countries in this region—such as Germany, France, Estonia, and Bulgaria, among others—are actively focused on developing the UAM ecosystem to facilitate cost-effective transportation,” MarketsandMarkets said.

Companies listed as “key players” in the report include Kitty Hawk of the US; Lilium and Volocopter of Germany; EHang of China; and A3 by Airbus, the US-based innovation incubator of the European OEM.

Michael Bruno/Aviation Week michael.bruno@aviationweek.com