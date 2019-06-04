NASA is assessing industry proposals for flight demonstrations of electrified aircraft propulsion systems with the goal of rapidly maturing the technologies for use in commercial transports that could enter the fleet by 2035.

The agency has set itself the goal of demonstrating technologies for the practical integration of high-power—1 megawatt or greater—electric propulsion with advanced airframes for initial application to thin-haul, regional and single-aisle aircraft.

The goal of this latest solicitation is to help NASA in reducing the risk and cost of flight demonstrations that support its midterm (2025-2035) goal of reducing aircraft energy consumption by 50%-60% relative to 2005 levels, and by 60%-80% in the long term (beyond 2035).

“NASA seeks to accelerate technology development and reduce the risk, cost and schedule of potential future flight demonstrations of industry-based electrified aircraft propulsion concepts,” the solicitation says.

The agency is in the early planning stages for an ultra-efficient subsonic transport X-plane that would follow on from the X-59A QueSTT quiet supersonic transport demonstrator now under construction. At an industry day in December, NASA revealed it was revisiting plans for a subsonic X-plane because of progress with electric propulsion.

In response to the request for proposals, companies were to provide details of their preferred aircraft concepts and flight demonstrations and the expected benefits of their designs compared to NASA’s mid-term goals. In addition to lower energy use these include reducing aircraft noise and emissions.

Bidders were also asked to provide technical and cost proposals for risk mitigation plans to be conducted over six months to accelerate the preferred electrified aircraft propulsion demonstrations. Three of these contracts are to be awarded, the solicitation indicates.

Funding to launch a subsonic transport X-plane program is expected to become available within NASA’s aeronautics budget when the Lockheed Martin X-59A low-boom flight demonstrator has been built and flown, expected in 2021.

One challenge facing NASA is the rapid progress already being made by industry on electric propulsion. Several electric-powered testbeds and prototypes based on general aviation aircraft are expected to fly this year and next, and by 2022 United Technologies Corp. plans to fly a 2-megawatt hybrid-electric propulsion system demonstrator based on a regional aircraft.