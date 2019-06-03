KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has teamed up with Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) to work on a wide-fuselage long-haul concept aircraft, known as the Flying-V, which would carry 314 passengers.

KLM president & CEO Pieter Elbers and TU Delft aerospace-engineering faculty dean Henri Werij signed a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul.

The v-shape design long-haul aircraft would be powered by two rear-mounted turbofan engines, with the wings accommodating the passenger cabin, cargo hold and fuel tanks.

“It’s improved aerodynamic shape and reduced weight will mean it uses 20% less fuel than the Airbus A350, today’s most advanced aircraft. A flying scale model and a full-size section of the interior of the Flying-V will be officially presented at the KLM Experience Days at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in October on the occasion of KLM’s 100th anniversary,” the partners said.

The Flying-V would have the same wingspan as the A350, although it would not be as long, meaning it could use existing airport gates, runways and hangars.

It would also carry the same number of passengers as the A350—314 in standard configuration—and the same volume of cargo, 160m3.

The partners said the wide fuselage gives a “unique opportunity” to improve the passenger experience, including seating and washroom layout.

The concept aircraft, in its current design, flies on kerosene, but TU Delft said it can easily be adapted to new technologies, such as electrically-boosted turbofans.

Werij described KLM as a “trusted partner” and said, “Radically new and highly energy-efficient aircraft designs” and new forms of propulsion will play an important role in making aviation more sustainable.

“Our ultimate aim is one of emission free flight,” he said. “Our cooperation with KLM offers a tremendous opportunity to bring about real change.”

