With backing from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a scale flying model of an unconventional fuel-efficient long-haul airliner concept has made its debut at the airline’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

The model is being prepared for flight tests to evaluate the low-speed behavior of the Flying-V design developed by the Technical University of Delft (TU Delft).

The V-shaped aircraft has the same wing span and passenger capacity as the Airbus A350, but is predicted to use 20% less fuel. This is because the aircraft has less surface area, resulting in lower drag.

The design is a tailless flying wing. Instead of a single wide, twin-aisle cabin, the Flying-V has two A320-size single-aisle cabins integrated into the V-shaped airframe along with the cargo holds and fuel tanks.

The 4.7%-scale, 3.06-m (10-ft.)-span model has been built by TU Delft to test stability and determine the ideal angle of attack for takeoff and landing. Its function is similar to that of the X-48B/C model built by NASA and Boeing to evaluate the low-speed handling of the Blended Wing Body airliner concept.

The model is powered by two 4-kW electric ducted fans, mounted above the wing trailing edges where they shield fan noise in the full-scale aircraft. To avoid regulations that require special permission to fly unmanned aircraft weighing more than 25 kg (55 lb.), the model weighs just 24.8 kg including batteries.

