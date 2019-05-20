Jersey Airport in the Channel Islands became the first British airport to receive approval for operational use of remote tower technology to manage commercial aircraft movements, the airport said May 20.

EASA, which is the air navigation service provider competent authority for the island of Jersey, and Channel Islands director of civil aviation Dominic Lazarus endorsed the remote tower operations after a testing period last year that included training air traffic controllers.

Ports of Jersey, which operates the island’s airport and harbors, invested £1.2 million ($1.53 million) in the project.

Frequentis, of Vienna, Austria, and its UK-based subsidiary Systems Interface, installed the remote tower system in a contingency operations center at the airport. It will be used in the event the airport tower becomes unavailable.

The remote center receives imagery of the airfield and its surroundings from a network of 13 high-definition cameras, providing a 240-degree field of view. Digital stitching of the imagery gives controllers a panoramic view on three large screens.

Jersey Airport handles 23,000 commercial air transport movements annually, and is the fifth busiest British airport for corporate and general aviation traffic, with 45,000 movements overall, according to Ports of Jersey.

“We have worked collaboratively with both Frequentis and Systems Interface to ensure Jersey Airport’s remote tower project was delivered successfully. In addition, this involved working closely alongside EASA to ensure all regulatory and training requirements were delivered, including approved conversion training,” Ports of Jersey senior controller Les Smallwood said.

“This was all achieved prior to [operations] shadowing and live training, and as a result we’re extremely pleased with the contingency remote digital tower and can achieve the same capacity as the conventional tower,” he said.

Ports of Jersey is developing a business strategy to offer similar systems to airports in the UK and Europe.

“Active discussions are already taking place with other organizations interested in deploying this technology in the future,” the authority said.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com