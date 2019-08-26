German aerospace center DLR is planning a regional-size electric propulsion flight demonstrator. The modified twin-turboprop, 19-seat Dornier 228 is scheduled to fly in 2020, supported by Bavarian state funding. News of the planned demonstrator comes as the German government has published a commitment to the sustainable development of aviation that includes prioritizing and promoting work on electric propulsion. “The technologies needed for electric and hybrid-electric flying need to ...
