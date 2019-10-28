Finnish airport operator Finavia plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to cut delays at Helsinki Airport, after achieving strong efficiency gains and cost savings during a trial at a regional airport.

Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, initially commissioned consultancy firms Fourkind and Reaktor to streamline operations at the small Kittilä Airport in Lapland.

Most of the year, Kittilä only receives one or two flights a day. However, during the peak winter season, Kittilä was struggling to cope with a surge in tourists, creating recurring delays and overcrowded departure gates.

“The humble-sized airport was spread thin trying to fit a higher-than-normal amount of planes to only 12 parking lots, while also securing enough airport buses and drivers to transport people between gates and planes. With frequent scheduling interruptions and unpredictable weather, the delay-causing puzzle was hard to crack,” Finavia said.

Finavia, Fourkind and Reaktor used AI to optimize aircraft parking during a peak period in December 2018. That trial led to a 61% reduction in airport-related flight delays, cut average delay times by 66% and saved an estimated €500,000 ($554,000) in one month.

“The first-of-its-kind automated parking plan informs all airport operations, from deciding bus routes, to allocating check-in counters, to giving landing permissions. With data science at its very core, the system builds a mathematically perfect plan in mere seconds, based on all available flight data, while also taking into consideration set rules and preferences, such as assigning non-Schengen planes to gates closest to the passport control,” Finavia said.

Finavia estimates the trial improved holidays for 124,000 passengers and cut CO 2 emissions by minimizing aircraft hold times.

The AI parking tool works through billions of alternative plans, freeing up flight controllers to focus on the smooth-running of the airport. It is fully portable, allows for manual overrides and can be quickly recalculated if conditions change.

“Encouraged by Kittilä’s sudden improvement, the company is taking the innovation to Ivalo and Rovaniemi in Lapland as well as to their crown jewel, Helsinki-Vantaa—an airport that serves over 20 million passengers each year,” Finavia said.

