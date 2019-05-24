FAA is rolling out contingency operations plans to hundreds of air traffic control (ATC) facilities, an effort that started after a September 2014 fire shut down its Chicago en route center and disrupted air traffic across the US midwest. “We have 570-odd facilities out there, all of which have to have a contingency plan in place. We’re targeting a lot of our [en route] centers right now,” FAA Air Traffic Organization (ATO) acting director of operational readiness Lisa ...