FAA is rolling out contingency operations plans to hundreds of air traffic control (ATC) facilities, an effort that started after a September 2014 fire shut down its Chicago en route center and disrupted air traffic across the US midwest. “We have 570-odd facilities out there, all of which have to have a contingency plan in place. We’re targeting a lot of our [en route] centers right now,” FAA Air Traffic Organization (ATO) acting director of operational readiness Lisa ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"FAA deploys ATC contingency operations plans" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.