French airport operator Groupe ADP plans to install an experimental vertiport at one of its 10 Paris-area aerodrome locations to test all components of an urban air mobility (UAM) service that could be launched for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be hosted by Paris. The chosen site will be selected by year-end 2019, and operations launched in 18 months. The experimental vertiport will test ground and air operations, including UAM traffic management, energy and maintenance ...
