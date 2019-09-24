Emirates Airline piloted biometric boarding at the departure gates of flights from Dubai to New York and Los Angeles throughout July and August.

Passengers on all Emirates Airline flights to the US will have the option to board using biometric checks by the end of 2019.

The Dubai-based airline said it has become the first non-US carrier to receive approval for biometric boarding from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Customers flying from Dubai to Emirates’ 12 US destinations will be able to opt to use facial recognition technology at departure gates, which the airline said will allow identity checks to be made in two seconds or less.

When a passenger arrives at the boarding gate, the biometric system checks the passenger’s photo against the CBP image library. Passengers who have not traveled to the US for some time and whose photographs are not stored by CBP will be checked by airline gate personnel.

Use of the system is optional, and the airline said it does not store passengers’ biometric records as the data is managed by CBP.

The technology was piloted on Emirates’ flights from Dubai to New York and Los Angeles during the summer peak period.

“The results were encouraging, with some flights achieving 100% biometric boarding and zero manual checks,” the carrier said in a statement. “The airline expects to make biometric boarding available for all its US destinations by year-end, once the equipment is in place.”

“Our ultimate aim is to help our passengers travel paperless, without the need for passports and IDs,” Emirates Group Security divisional SVP Abdulla Al Hashimi said.

The airline is in talks with several other countries to expand use of the system, he added.

“CBP has been working with our stakeholders like Emirates to build a simplified but secure travel process that aligns with CBP’s and the travel industry’s modernization efforts,” CBP deputy executive assistant commissioner, Office of Field Operations, John Wagner, said. “By comparing a traveler’s face to their passport or visa photo that was previously provided for the purpose of travel, we have streamlined identity verification that further secures and enhances the customer experience.”

Emirates flies to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

