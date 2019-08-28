San Francisco-based startup Elroy Air has begun flight testing its Chaparral large unmanned cargo aircraft. The 1,215-lb. vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft made a 64-sec. first hover flight on Aug. 14 at the Camp Roberts California National Guard Base. The prototype is being flight tested at McMillan Airfield under a cooperative research and development agreement with the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey that provides Elroy Air with access to military airspace in return for ...