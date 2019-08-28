San Francisco-based startup Elroy Air has begun flight testing its Chaparral large unmanned cargo aircraft. The 1,215-lb. vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft made a 64-sec. first hover flight on Aug. 14 at the Camp Roberts California National Guard Base. The prototype is being flight tested at McMillan Airfield under a cooperative research and development agreement with the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey that provides Elroy Air with access to military airspace in return for ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Elroy Air begins flight testing large VTOL unmanned cargo aircraft" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.