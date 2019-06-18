Hybrid-electric aircraft developer Ampaire has announced a 50-aircraft launch order from Personal Airline Exchange (PAX), a US startup that plans to offer per-seat, on-demand charter service. PAX has ordered the Ampaire 337 Electric EEL, a six-seat Cessna 337 Skymaster converted to hybrid-electric propulsion. Ampaire’s propulsion-testbed aircraft made its first flight May 23. PAX has placed an order for 50 aircraft, with options for another 50, said Ampaire, itself a startup. The ...