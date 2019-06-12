Boeing’s full-scale Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV) electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) prototype crashed earlier in June during unmanned flight testing at subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences in Manassas, Virginia. No one was injured and no damage caused other than to the aircraft itself, Boeing NeXt VP and general manager Steve Nordlund told ATW at the Uber Elevate Summit in Washington, DC. Boeing, through Aurora, is an Uber Elevate vehicle development partner and the two-seat ...