Urban air mobility for the masses is not expected to take off for several years, but once it does it could become a multibillion-dollar enterprise that upends traditional aviation companies, say new consultant studies on electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

“Overall, the market for intracity passenger eVTOLs in the US is projected to grow from $1 billion in 2025 to $13.8 billion in 2040, so the opportunity is significant,” Deloitte’s global aerospace and defense practice leader Robin Lineberger said. “However, eVTOLs pose a risk to traditional aerospace companies. If these manufacturers are to survive, they should consider re-examining product mixes, business models, or even shifting their focus to evolving markets for unmanned aerial transport.”

The consultancy said the effects of eVTOLs for helicopter makers in particular could be akin to the automotive sector when new entrants used electric power and autonomous capabilities to re-envision the car, or the taxi and rental car industries when companies used apps and geo-location capabilities to reimagine ride-sharing services.

Beyond urban service, the effects of eVTOLs fall off. While intracity air taxi transport is developing, intercity service is expected to grow as well, but at a slower rate. Deloitte said the intercity passenger eVTOL market is expected to grow from $2.6 billion to $3.9 billion from 2025-2040.

Deloitte’s report was promoted ahead of the June 11-12 Uber Elevate summit in Washington, DC. A March report from research firm MarketsandMarkets found the eVTOL aircraft market is estimated to be worth $162 million in 2025 and could reach $411 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of more than 20%.

A commercially viable market for last-mile parcel delivery and air metro could be in place by 2030, along with a potential market for air taxis in concentrated metropolitan areas serving wealthy individuals and businesses, according to a November 2018 NASA report.

“While air taxis are unlikely to be ubiquitous and profitable in 2030, some localized or niche market scenarios could run profitably,” the agency said.

Until then, the sector has a lot to prove. Deloitte projects that between by 2025 passenger eVTOL prototypes will be tested and commercialized, while stakeholders have to work to develop regulations, infrastructure and traffic management systems. In the 2025-2030 period, the wide use of cargo eVTOLs will usher in the first wave of commercialized passenger aircraft, with technology improving the safety and reliability of these vehicles, the consultancy said.

Michael Bruno, michael.bruno@aviationweek.com