When it convenes in Washington, DC, June 11-12 for the third Uber Elevate summit, the fledging urban air mobility (UAM) industry will have plenty of issues to discuss—technical, operational and financial. But with the progress made since the 2018 summit in Los Angeles—prototypes are flying and regulations taking shape—the looming question is: If we build it, will they come? Technical and regulatory hurdles are far from being overcome, but small electric ...