Air Canada and Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) have entered into an exclusive sales agency agreement that calls for Air Canada Cargo to market DDC’s drone delivery services in Canada, the companies announced.

DDC, based in Vaughan, Ontario, has developed a drone delivery hardware and software platform based on the X1000 Sparrow multi-rotor drone, capable of carrying an 11-lb. (5 kg) payload to a range of 18 mi. (30 km). The company is developing a range of cargo-carrying drones; in February it unveiled the Condor, a gas propulsion-engine drone capable of delivering a 40-lb. payload to 124 mi. (200 km).

The company’s initial focus is to provide drone-delivery service to remote communities in Canada, with a goal of serving 200, or 20%, of those communities in the next five years. Its first customer is the Moose Cree First Nation, which governs territory in northern Ontario.

DDC says it also hopes to pursue other market opportunities in the US and Europe. In March 2018, DDC conducted a series of test flights at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, an FAA-designated unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) test site.

The 10-year agreement with Air Canada, which the companies announced June 4, became effective May 29. Pursuant to the agreement, DDC will build and operate up to 150,000 drone delivery routes in Canada, with timetables, flight schedules, payload capacities, type of drones to be deployed, and payment terms.

The routes to which the agreement applies will be agreed by both parties and are subject to DDC obtaining the required regulatory approvals.

“We believe drone technology has the potential to offer the cargo community cost-effective solutions to complex issues related to supply chain distribution in non-traditional markets, including remote communities in Canada,” Air Canada VP-cargo Tim Strauss said. “It is another way Air Canada Cargo is innovating and engaging with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and digital technologies, which are transforming the cargo landscape.”

Strauss serves as an independent member of the DDC advisory board. Jim Williams, who previously headed the FAA’s UAS Integration Office, serves as director of regulatory affairs USA.

