The US Travel Association warned federal lawmakers on Oct. 17 that “Americans are not ready” for the October 2020 deadline for REAL ID enforcement. Passed in 2005, the REAL ID Act’s implementation has been delayed by a series of extensions intended to provide states more time to bring their IDs into compliance. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said there will be no further delays, and come Oct. 1, 2020, all US citizens will need a REAL ID-compliant license or ...