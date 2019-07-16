US lawmakers will consider legislation July 17 addressing aspects of aviation security ranging from trusted traveler programs to screening of veterans and pregnant women.

The bills to be considered by the US House Committee on Homeland Security include legislation requiring a comptroller general review of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) trends related to individuals who were wrongly excluded or removed from trusted traveler programs. The review would focus on data that could reveal root causes for identity-matching errors that have been flagged as a recurring source of wrongful disenrollment.

The review—as detailed in the Trusted Traveler Reconsideration and Restoration Act, sponsored by Rep. John Katko (R-New York)—would determine whether DHS is effectively coordinating with heads of other agencies regarding redress processes for when a traveler is deemed ineligible or removed from a trusted traveler program. DHS efforts to improve access and better inform passengers about redress procedures would also be examined.

The committee will also take up the Emerging Transportation Security Threats Act, co-sponsored by Reps. David Joyce (R-Ohio) and Mike Rogers (R-Alabama). The proposed legislation would require TSA to establish a task force to conduct an analysis of emerging threats to aviation posed by explosive devices, chemical substances, biological agents, cyberthreats and inadequate security screening protocols at last point of departure airports with direct flights to the US.

Also set for review is a bill that would require TSA to implement training for frontline personnel on screening of pregnant women and families with young children, including procedures to address concerns of pregnant women regarding the use of advanced imaging technology. Another bill set for consideration would provide TSA Pre-Check membership to severely injured or disabled veterans.

