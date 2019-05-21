The UK has extended its use of electronic “ePassport” gates at airports to several more nations, including the US and Canada, in an effort to reduce lengthy queues that have been building at UK immigration channels in recent years. The UK government said May 20 that arriving passengers from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the US would now be able to use ePassport gates at ports across the UK. There were more than 10 million arrivals in the UK ...