The UK government is allowing the country’s airlines to restart flights to the Egyptian airport of Sharm El-Sheikh, almost four years after it banned services because of security fears. On Oct. 31, 2015 an Airbus A321 operated by Russian airline Metrojet crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport for Saint Petersburg after an improvised explosive device—planted in the aircraft’s hold while it was on the ground at Sharm El-Sheikh—detonated. All 224 passengers and ...