The UK government announced Aug. 25 that new-generation 3D scanners should be installed at all major airports by December 2022, promising faster security checks.

The new scanners will be able to scan baggage from multiple angles, giving security staff a clearer idea of the contents of carry-on bags.

Potentially, it could mean an end to passengers having to remove liquids and electronic equipment from their bags for closer inspection by security personnel. Ultimately, it may also bring an end to the restriction of having no container with more than 100ml of liquid in carry-on bags.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced the plans on the sidelines of the G7 summit of major industrial nations taking place in Biarritz, France.

The UK Department for Transport said the new scanners would be rolled out over the next few years, with all major UK airports—thought to be those handling more than 1 million passengers annually—instructed to have the technology in place by Dec. 1, 2022.

“We are home to the largest aviation network in Europe, with millions of people passing through our airports every year for work, holidays and family visits,” Johnson said.

“We’re set to streamline those trips with the rollout of this ground-breaking technology. By making journeys through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help boost the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment.”

London Heathrow Airport is currently trialing the new 3D equipment. Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said the technology “will transform the passenger experience, making air travel simple, streamlined and more secure through the UK’s only hub airport.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com