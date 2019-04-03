The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) could boost retention and morale of its 34,200 entry-level officers by making key changes in hiring and training efforts, according to an audit by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The report found that TSA could improve retention of transportation security officers (TSOs) by making better use of exit surveys, which the OIG said are “not being fully leveraged” at the agency. TSA does not proactively share survey results for individual airports with airport management, nor does it consistently conduct exit interviews for departing TSOs, with some airports not having any exit interview process in place at all.

The audit also found TSA airport officials may not be identifying and hiring the most highly qualified candidates for TSO positions, since existing competency tests evaluate only English proficiency and object recognition, and do not consider factors such as personality, motivation and attitude that are essential for job performance. To remedy this, the OIG recommended adding personality tests and making greater use of in-person interviews to gauge the compatibility of potential recruits.

The OIG said some TSOs leave the job shortly after starting because they were not fully briefed on scheduling demands or the daily tasks of the job, including the details of pat-down procedures. That problem could be partially alleviated by requiring airports to show prospective agents the agency’s “Realistic Job Preview Video,” which offers an objective look at the position and could weed out unsuitable candidates early on in the application process.

In interviews with TSOs and former employees, auditors determined that retention levels across the organization are being harmed by staffing shortages that result in more overtime shifts to cover scheduling gaps, which in turn leads to overworked and unhappy employees. The negative impacts of understaffing are further exacerbated by noncompetitive pay rates, which are as much as 31% below the national per capita income amount on average.

For example, officials at one airport told auditors that a local retail store offered comparable salaries to TSOs. Another TSA employee reported that a local sandwich shop chain was offering higher salaries than entry-level TSOs.

Entry-level TSOs represent 56% of TSA’s 61,400 employees.

TSA administrator David Pekoske, in a written statement attached to the report, concurred with all of the inspector general’s recommendations, although he did say that “several of the statements and findings in the draft report have the potential to be misconstrued by readers unfamiliar with TSA hiring practices.”

“Recognizing that TSA is losing high volumes of Officers to private sector employees offering very competitive compensation packages and to other federal agencies whose entry-level positions are often at higher pay-bands offering more traditional work hours, we look forward to working with the OIG to analyze how TSA pay affects retention,” Pekoske said. “It is important to note TSA will not be able to significantly adjust TSO pay due to current budget restrictions.”

