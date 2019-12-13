Aviation industry stakeholders should be more transparent in addressing cybersecurity risk in contracts and system designs, a new report by the Atlantic Council finds. “Aviation Cybersecurity: Scoping the Challenge,” released on Dec. 11 and supported by Thales, describes the difficulty of weaving data and computer protections into existing flight safety, security and information technology systems with established frameworks for governance and accountability. It follows the ...
