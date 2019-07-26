Star Alliance and IT specialist NEC Corp. have signed a partnership agreement to develop a biometric data-based identification platform that will improve the travel experience for frequent flyer passengers of the alliance’s member airlines.

The partners plan to introduce the first biometric solution at a Star Alliance airport hub by the first quarter of 2020, giving passengers who opt-in—via their mobile devices—a seamless and hands-free passenger experience.

They will be able to pass through check-in kiosks, bag-drop, lounges and boarding gates by using a secure identity management solution featuring facial recognition technology instead of a passport and boarding pass.

The platform will also help airlines and airports improve operational efficiency, Star Alliance and NEC said.

Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh said: “This strategic partnership with NEC will help us make the way from curb to gate to aircraft a much simpler, yet innovative experience for our customers.”

NEC CEO Takashi Niino added: “Facial recognition is truly revolutionizing the airline industry and making flying more enjoyable.”

