Aeroflot LCC subsidiary Pobeda Airlines ceased international flights from St. Petersburg from March 30 over a dispute with a border control service. The carrier operated flights from Pulkovo International Airport to London Stansted, Tbilisi, Pisa, Milan Bergamo, Cologne and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen.

Pobeda said the border service dragged out preflight inspections, causing flight delays. The border authority said it performs lawful inspections and does not make exceptions for any airline, Russia’s TASS agency reported, quoting the border inspection.

According to Pobeda spokesperson Eleny Selivanova, the carrier will not operate international flights from St. Petersburg in the IATA 2019 summer season. Instead, the aircraft will be transferred to routes from other regions. The carrier will only resume St. Petersburg international service if the border control service can guarantee there will be no delays because of the inspections.

