London Heathrow is investing £50 million ($63.5 million) in security-screening upgrades, meaning passengers will no longer be required to remove their liquids and laptops from their hand luggage.

The UK hub has been trialing computed tomography (CT) scanners since 2017, in partnership with the UK government Department for Transport.

“Heathrow is beginning a program to install the new equipment across its terminals by 2022,” Heathrow said in a statement issued June 6. “When fully deployed, the 3D equipment could end the need for passengers to remove their liquids and laptops from cabin baggage when passing through security.”

The CT technology gives more detailed cabin-baggage imaging and will help make security more efficient.

Heathrow said it is the first UK airport to deploy CT screening, but other airports across the country are looking to begin trials in the coming months.

“Once fully operational, the enhanced technology is expected to significantly reduce the amount of single-use plastics at Heathrow, with passengers no longer required to put liquids in plastic bags,” Heathrow said.

The CT technology will be gradually rolled out across Heathrow’s terminals over the next few years.

