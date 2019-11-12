SITA’s Smart Path biometric solution is entering advanced test stages in numerous airport projects in the Asia-Pacific region, and is looking to throw its hat into the ring for some potential airport bids.

Currently, SITA is at the tail end of a three-month trial with Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), as part of the latter’s Airport 4.0 masterplan to introduce new technologies, as well as increase the usage of biometric and self-service kiosks to help ease congestion. Currently, SITA has provided KLIA with bagdrop solutions in KLIA as well as for AirAsia in KLIA2.

Speaking to ATW at the FTE Asia exhibition in Singapore, SITA president-Asia Pacific Sumesh Patel said SITA will be responding to Changi Airport Group’s request for proposal for a holistic biometric solution for Terminal 1, 2 and 3 with Smart Path. He said when it supplied individual solutions for Terminal 4 a few years ago, Smart Path was not in its mature stage and could not provide an end-to-end solution compared to what it is today.

While a number of unidentified Asian airports are testing the system now, Patel revealed that Brisbane Airport is moving into the next phase of trial, this time adding bag drop to initial check-in and boarding processes. Qantas is also working with SITA to test validating passport via mobile applications during the check-in process, thus reducing the need to use check-in kiosks at the airport.

In September, SITA signed an MOU with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to research the use of pseudo satellites or high-altitude drones for space-based direct VHF communications for air traffic control services in the Singapore flight information region. SITA is in talks with both Airbus and Boeing for such projects, but Patel said the decision will be made by CAAS.

Airbus said in October that Singapore is keen to test the Zephyr for similar purposes.

