French security company IDEMIA hopes Asian airports can quickly embrace new facial recognition and identity technologies as passenger traffic in the region multiplies.

In April, the company launched its biometric immigration e-gate system at Singapore’s Seletar Airport for scheduled commercial flights.

Seletar, a former military airbase, in November 2018 began operating commercial turboprop flights to and from Malaysia; the airport also serves general aviation, charter and business jet operations.

IDEMIA has also installed its automated immigration system at Singapore Changi International Airport Terminals 3 and 4. At both Seletar and Changi, IDEMIA’s flexi-gates can be converted to manned operations when required. IDEMIA’s products were in place at Changi Terminal 4 when it went operational in October 2017, with biometric features at the bag-drop, immigration and boarding touch points.

IDEMIA’s presence is still relatively small in the Asia-Pacific region. Outside Singapore. the company has its border control systems in four airports in New Zealand and eight airports in Australia.

IDEMIA secure enterprise transactions division CEO Pierre Barrial thinks biometric will help emerging Asian airports handle surging passenger traffic, reduce queues and increase passenger satisfaction.

“Security and the passenger journey have to be adapted as the flow of travelers increases constantly at Asiatic airports. Whether it is face, iris or fingerprints, biometrics is what constitutes the safest, most accurate and robust form of a passenger’s identity,” Barrial said. “Making use of biometrics, we envision the future of travel and border crossing in Asia as one that is hassle-free, passport-less and perhaps even free-flowing. Travelers will be able to proceed without showing their passports or even stopping. Asiatic airports will process more passengers per hour, reducing queues and allowing staff to be reallocated to provide other more valued-added services.”

However, as biometric data is regarded as private and sensitive, airports must work with reliable and secure service providers to guarantee strong data privacy—a controversial and contentious matter that has been slowing and hindering the rapid implementation of such technologies across Asia.

Looking ahead, IDEMIA is forecasting airports will be one of the most crowded of all public places and hopes to use its new Augmented Vision real time video-analytics tool to crosscheck passenger biometrics against law enforcement databases and identify malevolent individuals.

“Its real-time functionality allows airport operators to be reactive, in order to ensure that everything operates as smoothly as possible. Facial recognition can definitely be an asset to ensure security in terminals of airports on the Asiatic continent,” Barrial added.

