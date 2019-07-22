Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Younes Elmasry expressed his frustration in a July 21 statement in response to the British Airways (BA) decision to suspend flights to Cairo International Airport for seven days.

“The decision was taken unilaterally without conferring with competent Egyptian bodies,” he said.

BA announced the week-long suspension of its single daily flight between London Heathrow and Cairo July 20 because of unspecified security concerns.

British Ambassador to Egypt Geoffrey Adams said in a statement that BA’s decision to suspend flights was not related to security measures in Egyptian airports.

The unexpected move by BA came in light of recent developments in which international aviation security teams, including the British team, witnessed security systems in all Egyptian airports, according to the statement.

The two parties stressed the need for continuing joint efforts to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Both sides expressed their keenness to continue cooperation to maintain the safety and security of all passengers, regardless of their nationalities, as a strategic objective for Egypt.

On July 20, Lufthansa also canceled its Frankfurt-Cairo flight as a safety precaution, without giving details. However, the Star Alliance member resumed operations to Cairo July 21.

Austrian Airlines spokesperson told ATW that no cancellations were planned, and all Vienna-Cairo services were operating normally; however, the carrier is monitoring the situation.

Italian civil aviation authority ENAC said it is in contact with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, European Civil Aviation Authorities and other competent authorities, but currently there are no indications flights from Italy to Cairo will be suspended. Also, ENAC said it is ready to intervene if the situation changes.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at