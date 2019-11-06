The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has requested industry feedback about the feasibility of developing passenger self-screening stations at US airports.

“Just like self-checkout at grocery stores, self-tagging checked baggage or ATM machines, many patrons prefer an experience that they can complete all by themselves, at their own pace. Personal screening stations would increase the overall passenger screening throughput,” the DHS said in a request for information (RFI) issued Nov. 5.

The solution envisioned by DHS would be deployed in conjunction with an X-ray system and automated screening lane. It would be able to inspect concealed items while providing real-time feedback for passengers who trigger the system’s alarms. For passengers who are unable to resolve the alarm by shedding additional belongings, a TSA officer would then be made available to identify and resolve the issue.

Because passengers would mostly be able to resolve alarms themselves, the automated screening concept would reduce the number of pat-downs and secondary screening procedures, freeing up agency resources and reducing congestion at airport security lines. “The objective would be to create a passenger friendly, intuitive screening process while improving security, accelerating passenger throughput, and reducing pat-down rates,” the department said.

If successful, DHS expects the self-screening stations would first be deployed for TSA Pre-Check members, before being expanded to the general public. Interested stakeholders will have until Dec. 4 to respond to the RFI with information related to technology, costs and feasibility of developing the solution.

