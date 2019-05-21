The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has advised organizations of “inherent risks” associated with using unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) manufactured in China.

In a statement provided to Aviation Week Network, the department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed issuing an alert on Chinese-made drones, which was first reported by CNN. The DHS agency declined to make available the text of the alert.

“Information sharing is a key part of the CISA mission as the nation’s risk advisors,” a spokesperson said May 20. “CISA recently released an industry alert providing organizations with information related to the inherent risks associated with using UAS [unmanned aerial systems] technology manufactured in China and measures to reduce such risk.”

According to CNN, which operates its own CNN Aerial Imagery and Reporting drone unit, the alert warns that network-connected drones are capable of collecting and sharing data “on a server accessed beyond” the user’s organization. It specifies that organizations involved in national security operations “must remain especially vigilant” against acts of sabotage or data theft.

On May 15, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that prohibits the acquisition or use of information and communications technology “designed, developed, manufactured or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary,” a ban seen as targeting Shenzhen, China-based smartphone manufacturer Huawei Technologies.

The US Commerce Department on May 20 issued a 90-day temporary general license that authorizes specific exports or transfers to Huawei, which builds smartphones running Google’s Android operating system. The temporary license “grants operators time to make other arrangements and the department space to determine the appropriate long-term measures for Americans and foreign telecommunications providers that currently rely on Huawei equipment for critical services,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated.

The DHS alert does not name any drone manufacturers, according to CNN, but draws attention to Shenzhen-based DJI, the world’s dominant supplier of small recreational and commercial drones. The US Army named DJI in an August 2017 memorandum directing units to cease using its drones out of concern for “cyber vulnerabilities.”

A DHS memo that became public in November 2017 alleged that DJI was sharing data on US critical infrastructure with the Chinese government.

Responding to the CISA alert, the company stated: “At DJI, safety is at the core of everything we do, and the security of our technology has been independently verified by the US government and leading US businesses. DJI is leading the industry on this topic and our technology platform has enabled businesses and government agencies to establish best practices for managing their drone data.”

The statement adds: “We give all customers full and complete control over how their data is collected, stored and transmitted. For government and critical infrastructure customers that require additional assurances, we provide drones that do not transfer data to DJI or via the internet, and our customers can enable all the precautions DHS recommends.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com