British Airways (BA) is resuming service to Cairo July 26 following a suspension that began July 20 for unspecified security concerns.

“Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, … our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday, July 26,” BA said in a July 26 emailed statement. “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”

BA faced criticism from Egyptian authorities over the suspension of its daily flight between London Heathrow and Cairo, with the country’s civil aviation minister saying the airline’s decision had been taken “unilaterally without conferring with competent Egyptian bodies.”

Lufthansa also canceled its Frankfurt to Cairo service on July 20, but resumed the flight the following day.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk