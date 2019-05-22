Airlines for America (A4A) said monitoring a planned diversion of hundreds of US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel from US airports to the southwestern border will be the industry trade group’s top policy priority during the peak summer travel season.

The group is working closely with Congress to pass supplemental appropriations to shore up the agencies ahead of what is expected be the busiest summer travel season on record, A4A SVP-legislative and regulatory policy Sharon Pinkerton said during a conference call announcing summer travel forecasts. She said A4A considers the issue to be the “biggest risk” to US airlines’ operations this summer.

The reassignments were initially reported May 15 by CNN, citing internal agency emails that said up to 175 law enforcement officials and as many as 400 people from TSA Security Operations, as well as federal air marshals, would be sent to the border to relieve logistical challenges posed by the large number of migrants there.

Of the 500 CBP agents who have already been reassigned to the border, roughly half came from airports, Pinkerton said. About 10,000 CBP officers work at airports and, while extended wait times have so far not materialized because of the diversions, she said CBP has indicated its overtime budget is “quickly depleting” as a result to the border crisis.

“We have not seen consistent impacts. What we’ve heard is some anecdotal issues at Newark and Houston, but that’s why we’re monitoring closely, working with CBP and talking to carriers to figure out if they are seeing wait times pop up,” she said. “Our message has been that it’s not sustainable to continue to pull CBP or TSA away from their jobs, especially as we see the numbers of passengers increase over the summer.”

The diversions come as US airlines expect another record-breaking summer travel season. A4A said it expects 257.4 million passengers—a daily average of 2.8 million—to fly with US carriers this summer, up 3.4% from the 248.8 million in summer 2018.

Senate Homeland Security Committee ranking member Gary Peters (Dem-Michigan) told ATW he is worried the planned diversion of TSA personnel could exacerbate the challenges posed by the deployments of CBP officers, which was announced earlier in May.

“As we have seen with reassignments of CBP officers to the southern border, I’m concerned that diverting additional personnel and resources away from TSA’s primary mission will only lead to longer lines, delayed processing times and could even put our security at risk as we’re heading into the busy summer travel season,” Peters said.

Leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote to TSA administrator David Pekoske May 20 seeking detailed information about the agency’s plans, as well as a description of the risks to aviation security that might result.

They said a declassified report from the US Government Accountability Office in May that exposed vulnerabilities in TSA’s covert testing and risk-assessment practices, as well as a February report from the Department of Transportation inspector general that highlighted problems with airport access control procedures, have caused “grave concern” about the prospect of additional deployments.

“TSA, like all [Department of Homeland Security] components, is supporting the DHS effort to address the humanitarian and security crisis at the southwest border,” TSA said in a statement. “TSA is in the process of soliciting volunteers to support this effort while minimizing operational impact.”

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com